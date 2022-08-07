Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £139.41 million and a P/E ratio of 558.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.88. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59).
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
