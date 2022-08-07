Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $96,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNB stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

