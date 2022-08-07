Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $5,450,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $1,565,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

