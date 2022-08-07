Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.50 ($34.54) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($44.33) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DUE stock opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

