Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.54) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

