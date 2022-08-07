Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €43.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($44.33) target price from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.7 %

DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.72 and its 200-day moving average is €27.73. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.