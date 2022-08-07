DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $638.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.00.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

