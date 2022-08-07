Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.2 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.43, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.