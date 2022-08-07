Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $21.39.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 139.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 308,553 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.