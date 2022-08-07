Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 139.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 308,553 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

