DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in DZS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

