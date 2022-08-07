Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
