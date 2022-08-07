Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGLE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $698.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.9% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

