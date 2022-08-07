East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.23 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.