Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
DEA opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
