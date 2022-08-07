Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

