eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $45.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.89.

eBay Stock Down 1.2 %

EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 194,234 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

