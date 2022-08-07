eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.89.

EBAY stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,234 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in eBay by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

