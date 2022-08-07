eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.89.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

