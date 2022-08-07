eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.89.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

