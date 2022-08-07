Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.