Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $106.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $11,439,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

