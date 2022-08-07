Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

