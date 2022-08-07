Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.13.

Shares of EA opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

