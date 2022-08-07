Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,996,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 879,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 844,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 810,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,183,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after purchasing an additional 543,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESI opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

