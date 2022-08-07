Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.80) to €3.30 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.09) to €2.50 ($2.58) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

