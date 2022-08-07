Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

