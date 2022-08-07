Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ECPG opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

