Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.24) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($36.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.88).

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,689 ($20.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($18.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,822.05. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,343.48.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

