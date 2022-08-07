Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.63) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.88).
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.1 %
EDV opened at GBX 1,689 ($20.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,705.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,822.05. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,343.48.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.