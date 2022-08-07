Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.63) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.88).

EDV opened at GBX 1,689 ($20.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,705.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,822.05. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,343.48.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

