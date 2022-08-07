Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 129,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,083 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

