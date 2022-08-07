Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Enovix Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $790,980.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

