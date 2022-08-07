Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.68. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $305.88.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

