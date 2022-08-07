Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Entegris Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

