Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

