Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.70.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.