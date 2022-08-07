Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,324 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $267.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

