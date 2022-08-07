Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $8,553,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

