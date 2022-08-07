ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ePlus Stock Up 0.2 %

PLUS opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ePlus

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.