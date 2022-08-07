Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

Ergomed Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ERGO opened at GBX 1,262 ($15.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £630.12 million and a PE ratio of 4,674.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,038.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,126.48. Ergomed has a 52-week low of GBX 910 ($11.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585 ($19.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Insider Transactions at Ergomed

In other news, insider Richard Barfield sold 25,000 shares of Ergomed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.34), for a total transaction of £292,500 ($358,411.96).

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

