ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. 18,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 728,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

