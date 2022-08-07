Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,130 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,022. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

