Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everbridge Stock Up 2.5 %

Everbridge stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 4,141 shares of company stock valued at $156,829 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $14,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

