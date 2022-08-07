Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($44.33) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Evotec in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €27.72 ($28.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.40. Evotec has a 52 week low of €20.16 ($20.78) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($47.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 49.50.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

