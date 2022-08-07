Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

