Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 69.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 47.3% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

