Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of EXAS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after buying an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

