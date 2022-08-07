Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $157.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.98. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

