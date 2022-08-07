Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock worth $902,630. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

