FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $423.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

