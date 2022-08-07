FBD (LON:FBH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

FBD (LON:FBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

FBD Stock Up 4.8 %

FBD stock opened at GBX 10.45 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of £5.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.81.

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

