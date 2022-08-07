FBD (LON:FBH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

FBD (LON:FBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
FBD Stock Up 4.8 %
FBD stock opened at GBX 10.45 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of £5.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.81.
FBD Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.