FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
FD Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,924 ($23.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £538.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,365.22. FD Technologies has a one year low of GBX 1,276.14 ($15.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,620 ($32.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,033.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,958.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FD Technologies news, insider Virginia Gambale bought 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,839 ($22.53) per share, with a total value of £50,002.41 ($61,269.95).
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.