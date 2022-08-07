FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FD Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,924 ($23.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £538.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,365.22. FD Technologies has a one year low of GBX 1,276.14 ($15.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,620 ($32.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,033.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,958.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FD Technologies news, insider Virginia Gambale bought 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,839 ($22.53) per share, with a total value of £50,002.41 ($61,269.95).

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

